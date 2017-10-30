Fabinho could join Manchester United in January

Bengaluru, October 30: Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires has predicted that Monaco star Fabinho could complete a move to Manchester United in the upcoming January transfer window.
Fabinho has been impressive across his three seasons at Monaco and was heavily linked with a Premier League switch in the summer but a move failed to materialise ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.
Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea are all huge fans of the versatile Brazilian and Pires has suggested that it’s only a matter of time before he plays in the English top flight.
Asked about the possibility of the Red Devils landing Fabinho, Pires told Bwin: “I think this could happen in January, or next summer.
“Manchester City could also be interested but they’ve got Fernandinho at the moment, who is playing very well.”
Fabinho is a right-back by trade but since the last season, he has impressed in a defensive midfield role for Monaco and that has taken his stock to a whole another level.
Monaco sold almost all their Ligue 1 conquering side in the summer apart from a few and Fabinho was one of them. Despite being strongly linked with a host of clubs, the Brazilian stayed at the club but as per Pires, he could soon leave the club for a new challenge.
Arsenal made a £90million move for Fabinho’s team-mate Thomas Lemar in the summer and Pires thinks the Gunners’ hopes of signing the Frenchman may be over and he believes that Lemar is not worthy of that big a price tag.
He said: “Arsene tried to buy Lemar, and tried very hard, but I don’t think the move will happen now.
“I don’t think he’s worth £90m, it’s too much, the market is crazy. 'What would Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho be worth now!”