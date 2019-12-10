Fantasy Premier League team of Gameweek 16

Bengaluru, Dec. 10: The midweek fixture of the Premier League saw several stand-out performers across what has been an enthralling week.
Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League while Leicester also marched on with straight eighth victory. Manchester United, on the other hand, stunned the defending champions at their home with a 2-1 win which now have put them 14 points below leaders Liverpool. Spurs and Arsenal also clinched victories however Chelsea suffered yet another loss at the hands of Everton.
With most of the big six claiming comfortable wins, obviously several of fantasy football's big hitters enjoyed impressive game weeks. The likes of Son and Jamie Vardy continued their fine runs in front of goal, although there were also notable performances from unlikely sources as well in terms of fantasy points.
Below is our Fantasy Premier League Team of the week for Gameweek 16:
Goalkeeper
Vicente Guaita- CRY 10 points
The Palace keeper, who was largely untested in Palace's draw against bottom-placed Watford, however made a couple of crucial saves which earned him three bonus points along with the clean sheet. It was the only game of the weekend where both the teams failed to find the net.
Defender
George Baldock- SHU 14 Points
The Sheffield right-wingback put in another superb performance for the Blades against Norwich City. He scored one and assisted another as Chris Wilder's men completed a 2-1 comeback. Baldock has now been directly involved in five Sheffield United goals this season which put him behind only Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool when it comes to defenders contributing to goals. He is the highest point earner from the defenders this week.
Jan Vertonghen- SPURS 11 points
Mourinho finally managed to keep a clean sheet in his third game against Burnley and the Belgian defender was impressive playing in the left-back role. He managed to clinch an assist as well as two bonus points.
Federico Fernandez - NEW 9 points
Scored the winning goal and helped the side getting all the three points against Southampton to be in the team of the week. Since getting a start against Wolves in October, he now averages five points in last seven games which is brilliant given the player only costs 4.4m.
Midfielder
Naby Keita - LIV 14 points
Naby Keita seized his starting chance with a goal and an assist scoring the most fantasy points from midfield. The Guinea international's strains since moving to Anfield have been well documented but now with Fabinho out injured till the new year he could now avail more playing minutes following his superb display.
Mohamed Salah- LIV 13 points
After drawing a blank for seven matchdays, FPL's highest-rated player, Salah finally managed to break the deadlock with one goal and one assist against Bournemouth. He also earned one bonus points in the process. His back into form surely would bring joy to 21.4% owners who have him in their side.
Nicolas Pepe- ARS 12 points
Arsenal ended a seven-match Premier League winless run as the Gunners came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1. The victory was inspired mostly by struggling Pepe who finally managed to prove his critics wrong with one goal and one assist. It is his first 10 point tally of the season.
Son Heung-Min - SPURS 12 points
The South Korea international has arguably been Tottenham's best performer so far this season and was once again at his best during the club's 5-0 thumping of Burnley. He now has made it into the team of the week fourth time in last five weeks. He contributed to the assist for Harry Kane's opener but it was his excellent individual goal for Spurs' third that will last long the memory.
Forward
Harry Kane - SPURS 16 points
The England captain was at his devastating best during Tottenham's thrashing of Burnley, scoring twice and assisting another after two weeks of inactivity. He also was awarded three bonus points for his impressive display. He is the highest point-getter this week and with Spurs now facing a relatively easy fixture he could be an active individual among the owners.
Diogo Jota- WOL 13 points
Owned by just 3.1% of owners, Jota was a surprise package for this weekend. His first 10 point tally of the season saw him scoring twice and earning three bonus points as well as Wolves drew with Brighton.
Jamie Vardy - LEI 13 points
Most owned players from FPL, the English veteran makes into the team of the week for yet another matchday. He scored twice and got three bonus points for display as Leicester beat Villa 4-1.