Fantasy Premier League tips: Five players to sign before gameweek 16

Bengaluru, December 6: We are already into December, almost halfway mark of the season and the last month of 2019- means there will be plenty of Premier League matches coming together at your doorstep every week.
As such, there’s no time like the present to get your Fantasy Football team assorted if you have not figured it out your options for the next week, we are here to help you. Fantasy Premier League managers need to be cautious of the rotation certain managers will dispose and here is our pick of five players of the weekend who could improve your side:
Goalkeepers
Kasper Schmeichel LEI, £5.2m
The Danish keeper has kept five clean sheets in the last six games and the Foxes have a comparatively easy game against Aston Villa at away. He might be a decent addition in the side.
Goalkeeper
Paulo Gazzaniga SPURS, £4.5m
The North London side have not been compact defensively even after the arrival of Mourinho, but with the Argentine having a superb time under the bar and the Portuguese manager slowly having a grip over his squad, keeping the former Southampton keeper could be a risk worth taking. He too only commands a mere fee of £4.5m hence it is a calculative chance worth taking.
Defender
Martin Kelly CRY, £4.1m
Kelly has not been a regular in the side and only been called into the team so far due to injuries to other options. But in the last seven starts, he has five clean sheets and with Palace facing bottom-placed Watford next, he has a very good chance of getting points.
Midfielder
Wilfried Zaha CRY, £6.7m
Zaha has scored twice in the last three weeks. And given his form and his next opponent being Watford who are bottom of the league table and somehow not compact defensively, picking him up could be a fine addition.
Forward
Jamie Vardy LEI, £9.9m
Top scorer of the league as of now, the English man is the most owned player from the forward section. Leicester's upcoming fixture looks easy on paper and with the form, he’s in, that makes him an obvious choice to select with.
Tammy Abraham CHE, £7.9m
Missed the game against Manchester City but after getting into the side against Villa, he immediately proved his worth with one goal and one assist. Chelsea's next fixture is against troubled Everton who are currently in the relegation zone hence getting the English forward is arguably is a safe option.