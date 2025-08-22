FPL Gameweek 2: Five Players to Transfer In, Five Players to Transfer Out ahead of August 22 Deadline

Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 2nd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Football FC Cincinnati Aims To Extend Lead Against New York City FC As Hagglund Expects Strong Challenge Nick Hagglund of FC Cincinnati believes New York City FC will bring their best performance as they compete for top position in the MLS Eastern Conference. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

FC Cincinnati is set to face New York City FC at TQL Stadium this Saturday. Defender Nick Hagglund anticipates a challenging match, as NYCFC aims to bring their best performance. Cincinnati, leading the Eastern Conference in MLS, seeks to extend their advantage with a victory. Last weekend, they ended a three-game winless streak by defeating Portland 3-2, marking their 16th win of the season.

Despite losing two of their last three home games, Cincinnati can surpass last season's home victories with a win on Saturday. This would also set a new single-season record for the team. Meanwhile, NYCFC showed resilience by coming from behind to beat Nashville SC 2-1 last weekend. Pascal Jansen's squad has earned 14 points this season after conceding first.

NYCFC remains unbeaten in their last four away league matches, winning three of them. They have managed to gain points in three out of five road games after trailing at half-time this year. As the season nears its end, Hagglund emphasised the importance of each game: "We know we're in the final stretch. We have about seven games left, and every game matters for every team in the league."

Evander is a standout player for FC Cincinnati, ranking third in MLS scoring charts with 16 goals this season. He trails only Lionel Messi and Sam Surridge. Evander contributed a goal and an assist against Portland last Saturday, marking his 21st game with multiple goal contributions since joining MLS in 2023.

For NYCFC, Alonso Martinez has been pivotal, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist in 22 appearances. The Costa Rican international has scored in his last three consecutive games across all competitions and will aim to continue his form against Cincinnati.

Match Prediction and Statistics

Cincinnati has maintained clean sheets in five of their last six home matches against NYCFC across all competitions (W5 D1). However, they have recently lost back-to-back home matches against Guadalajara and Charlotte FC. They haven't lost three straight home games since an eight-match losing streak between 2021 and 2022.

NYCFC has won two of their last three away matches (D1) after previously winning only two of their previous 26 away games across all competitions. Their last consecutive away wins occurred during a three-match run in May 2024.

The Opta Win Probability suggests that Cincinnati holds a 54.8% chance of winning, while a draw stands at 23.3%, and NYCFC has a 21.9% chance of victory.

As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, fans can expect an intense battle on the field with significant implications for the standings in the Eastern Conference.