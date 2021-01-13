FC Goa launches soccer camps online with RB Leipzig support

Bengaluru, January 13: Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa has launched the three-way pronged National Soccer Camps Online programme, which is supported by Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.
The National Soccer Camp Online is the first step in the strategic partnership between FC Goa and RB Leipzig.
It is a one-of-a-kind initiative where children can learn the basics of football from the comfort of their home in a structured manner, from anywhere in the country.
Designed for the 6 to 18 age-group, participants can now enroll for any of the three packages -- Beginner Free, Beginner Standard and Beginner Max -- based on their preferences.
"We're proud to announce the next phase of National Soccer Camps Online - supported by RB Leipzig. This programme will help children accomplish their goals with the help of quality football coaching and will allow them to learn as per their convenience through an online medium," said FC Goa's Director of Football Ravi Puskur.
The club is excited to announce the National Soccer Camps Online program, supported by @RBLeipzig_EN, which will be made available in the shape of three packages from 15th February onwards. 🙌— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 12, 2021
RB Leipzig Technical Director, Christopher Vivell also praised the launch of FC Goa National Soccer Camps Online.
"This is a landmark day for all involved with the National Soccer Camps Online programme. We at RB Leipzig envisage to create the talents of tomorrow and are committed to our partnership with FC Goa to ensure that children are offered the best possible tools to succeed."
The Beginner Free package includes 20 training videos, two special sessions from RB Leipzig coaches, and 1 value add session per month. The value-add session will consist of sessions with experts in the field of nutrition, injury management, tactics etc. This particular package is free of cost and anyone can enroll for the same.
The Beginner Standard monthly package includes 20 training videos, six special sessions from RB Leipzig coaches and two value add sessions. In addition, there will also be two coach interactions, as many masterclasses with FC Goa players and coaches, and a month-long training plan. This package costs Rs 1,750 for a month and is available for enrollment.
Lastly, a three-month Beginner Max package gets participants not only all the benefits of the Beginner Standard package but also a free RB Leipzig & FC Goa co-branded National Soccer Camps jersey. This package costing Rs 5,250 is applicable for three months, and is available for enrollment.
