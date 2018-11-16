Football

FC Goa's ISL heroes Jackichand and Manvir’s earn India call up

By
Manvir Singh
Manvir Singh was rewarded for his consistency with a place in the national team. Images: FC Goa Media

Panjim, November 16: With 16 points from seven games and having scored a whopping 21 goals, FC Goa have got off the blocks in the 2018-19 Hero Indian Super League (ISL) season in spectacular style and sit currently at the top of the table with a three-point gap.

The Gaurs' success can be attributed to a number of reasons.

Rampant start

Ferran Corominas has again captured the eyes of all and sundry with his rampant start to the season that has seen him score eight in addition to shelling out four assists.

Ahmed Jahouh and Edu Bedia have been their brilliant selves as well, serving up one impeccable performance after another in the middle of the park.

Backbone of success

Sergio Lobera has, however, time and again credited Goa's brand of play for being the real strength of the team and the reason for success of the club.

The Gaurs, in the last two seasons, have been one of the few clubs who have been able to get the best out of both their Indian as well as their foreign contingent.

Whilst the foreigners have been at the heart of the blueprint, the Indian players have excelled and have truly become the backbone of the team's success under the Spaniard.

Duck to water

A prime example of the same is the performance of Jackichand Singh and Manvir Singh - both of whom have been called up for the Indian national camp for the international friendly against Jordan.

Jackichand has taken to life as a Gaur like a duck to water. The winger has already become an integral part of Lobera's plans, having chipped in with two goals while laying on an assist for his teammates.

What is more impressive is the fact that the man from Manipur is looking closer to his devastating best on the wings for FC Goa. Whether it is on the right or left, the fleet-footed winger has added another dimension to Goa's attack, providing the team with an ever-dependable outlet.

New gear

Manvir Singh, on the other hand, seems to have found a new gear this year and has been pivotal to the ISL side's success of late. The lad from Punjab has come on as a substitute in most games so far and has been able to add a real fizz to the proceedings. His contributions especially in the games against Mumbai and Delhi were eye-catching.

The icing on the cake was, however, reserved for the game against Kerala Blasters in Kochi where he scored his first ever ISL goal.

India will take on Jordan in an away international friendly at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman on Saturday (November 17).

The match kicks off at 10.30 pm IST.

(With FC Goa Media inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 14:52 [IST]
