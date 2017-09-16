FC Koln goalkeeper Timo Horn reveals why he turned down Liverpool offer

New Delhi, Sep 16: FC Koln attendant Timo Horn has uncovered that he turned down an opportunity to join Liverpool in the earlier periods of his profession, however, hinted that he could one day make a move to English football.
Liverpool are said to have made a move for Horn in 2008, however, he turned the Reds because according to him, he felt the best goalkeeping training is in Germany.
He also cited an example of another German keeper Zieler who faced struggling time both in United academy in his younger days and last year in the Leicester City squad.
"In principle, the thought of moving to England is appealing but it's not something I'm thinking about right now," he told The Independent. "I can't rule it out completely. I often had chances and offers to move to England as a youth player, but in my opinion, the best goalkeeping education is here in Germany which is why I've always stayed.
"At the age of 15 or 16, Liverpool were very interested in me. But I didn't go there because I felt the goalkeeping schooling in Germany was much better and I had enough examples, for instance, Ron-Robert Zieler who came back after a year, and that's why I stayed in Koln. It definitely wasn't the wrong decision.
"It was hard to imagine that we'd ever play against Arsenal in a competitive fixture. To be taking them on in the Europa League a few years later... we could never have predicted that. I've always thought of Arsene Wenger as a fantastic manager.
"I like the football culture in England and Arsenal just had something in my view that the other teams didn't have. I've always enjoyed the style of football they try to employ even if they haven't won that many titles."
Horn was in the Billy Goats' squad to face Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday night opener where they lost the match 3-1 at Emirates. The German side are also struggling in this year's Bundesliga campaign with zero points till this week after finishing fifth last year.