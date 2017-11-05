FC Pune City owner Arjun Kapoor hails Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru, November 5: The brand-new season of the Indian Super League is all set to get underway later this month on November 17 and it promises to be bigger and better than ever, with two new teams added to the fray and the season being as long as five months.
Fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the new season to kickstart and this season, some superstars of the game will be playing the Super League.
Bollywood star and co-owner of Pune City FC Arjun Kapoor spoke to the league organizers in an interview, where he referred to Indian national team skipper Sunil Chhetri as 'inspirational'.
Asked to describe the captain in one word, he straight away referred to him as inspirational and then jokingly said, "He's not inspirational as he is not playing for my Pune City FC side. If he plays next for Pune, he will certainly be inspirational."
He added, "Jokes apart, he is still a huge inspiration for everyone."
Kapoor was recently announced as the co-owner of the Pune-based franchise last month and stated that his aim is to create a special team and develop the sport in the state.
Chhetri, on the other hand, will turn out for Bengaluru FC, who will be making their debut this season.
Kapoor also spoke about his favourite player in the ISL and initally, he stated that he would back his entire side and then singled out Marcelinho, as he would be a key player for the team with his ability and experience.
The ISL begins on November 17, with ATK taking on the Kerala Blasters in the season opener. FC Pune City kick off their campaign on November 22 as they take on the Delhi Dynamos at home.
It is heartening to see Kapoor heap praise on Chhetri, who is a true legend of Indian football and his legacy will remain forever.