Feyenoord Hosts PSV In Anticipated Eredivisie Classic Despite Short Turnaround

Feyenoord faces PSV in a crucial Eredivisie clash. Both teams are in excellent form, with Feyenoord leading the table and PSV coming off a significant European victory.

Robin van Persie anticipates an exciting clash between Feyenoord and PSV on Sunday. Despite Feyenoord's recent European victory over Panathinaikos, they face a quick turnaround. In the Europa League, Feyenoord secured a 3-1 win, bouncing back from two consecutive defeats. Domestically, they lead the Eredivisie with 25 points from nine games, three points ahead of PSV.

Feyenoord's impressive start under Van Persie includes winning 16 out of his first 20 Eredivisie matches, a feat last achieved by Bert van Marwijk in the 2000-01 season. The team averages 2.65 goals per game in the league, the highest since Thijs Libregts' tenure in 1983-84. Despite the tight schedule, Van Persie refuses to use it as an excuse against PSV, who also played midweek.

PSV recently defeated Napoli 6-2 in the Champions League. However, head coach Peter Bosz remains focused on preparing for Sunday's match against Feyenoord. "They can celebrate but they don’t have to go out to the pubs," Bosz stated after their victory. He emphasised maintaining their current level of performance.

Both teams boast strong squads, promising an exciting encounter. Van Persie expressed his eagerness for the match: "If you have 22 good players on the field who all have something extra, it will be a great duel." Both teams are considered top contenders in the Eredivisie this season.

Luciano Valente stands out for Feyenoord with three secondary assists this season, sharing this achievement with PSV's Ismael Saibari and Ryan Flamingo. Valente is also Feyenoord's leading chance creator from open play with 14 opportunities created. Meanwhile, Saibari has been involved in passing sequences leading to chances worth 12.8 expected goals (xG), surpassing any other player in the Eredivisie.

Historical Context and Match Prediction

Feyenoord has not won against PSV in their last seven Eredivisie encounters (three draws and four losses). The longest winless streak against PSV was between 1983 and 1987 (10 matches). This will be their third meeting in Rotterdam where Feyenoord leads the league and PSV is second; previous encounters ended unfavourably for Feyenoord.

PSV has scored multiple goals in each of their last 11 away league matches. However, they face an average of 12.6 shots per match this season compared to last season’s average of 8.4 shots per game. A closely contested draw seems likely between these two rivals.

Opta Win Probability

According to Opta's analysis, Feyenoord holds a slight edge with a win probability of 40%. PSV follows closely with a probability of 36.3%, while a draw stands at 23.7%. This statistical insight highlights how evenly matched these teams are heading into Sunday's showdown.

The upcoming match promises excitement as both teams aim to assert dominance in the Eredivisie title race. With strong performances expected from key players on both sides, fans can look forward to an engaging contest that could shape the league standings significantly.