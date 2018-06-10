FIFA 2018 World Cup team analysis: Denmark look to punch above their weight

Bengaluru, June 10: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is right upon us and all the qualified nations, including returning boys Denmark, have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries, defending champions Germany, contenders Brazil, France and outsiders like Denmark, will feature in the final stage and they have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until final winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
FIXTURE | GROUP C ANALYSIS | TEAM ANALYSIS: FRANCE
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium? In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener at Luzhniki on June 14.
Ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of the 32 countries playing in the World Cup.
Country: Denmark
Placed in Group C with Australia, Peru and France
Fixtures June 16: vs Peru (Mordovia, 9.30 pm IST)
June 21: vs Australia (Samara, 5.30 pm IST)
June 26: vs France (Luzhniki, 7.30 pm IST)
FIFA ranking: 12
Previous World Cup: Group Stage (2010)
Best finish: Quarterfinals (1998)
Star players: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur, midfielder), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester, Goalkeeper), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord, forward).
Coach: Age Hareide
Her er de 11 startere til Herrelandsholdets kamp mod Mexico. Kom så!#ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/E1BKu8PHJa— Fodboldlandsholdene (@dbulandshold) June 9, 2018
Team analysis - Denmark
The Danes neither have a storied tradition in the World Cup like some of their European neighbours nor can boast of an ensemble of exciting talents. But what they have is a pragmatic coach in Hareide and a direct 4-3-3 playing style. Denmark now may not play that spectacular kind of football that they used to play under Morten Olsen but the results have been bright.
In 2017, they remained unbeaten and had some remarkable wins over Poland (4-0) and in the qualification play off against Ireland (5-1). Christian Eriksen, the Tottenham winger, is the star player in the side. The 26-year-old, who was part of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa as an 18-year-old - has now matured into a world class orchestrator.
Så er det muligt at sikre sig sin billet til den sidste testkamp før VM. Køb din billet lige her: https://t.co/mEwVDAOFvZ#FORDANMARK pic.twitter.com/cxlqJMSfUF— Dansk Boldspil-Union (@DBUfodbold) May 9, 2018
Eriksen can score his share of goals and can set up his teammates as well. His efforts will be crucial for Denmark's progress in the tournament. The other two players to keep an eye on are Nicolai Jorgensen and Pione Sisto. Jorgensen has been in fine touch for Feyenoord scoring 21 goals in Serie A. Sisto was the mainstay of Celta Vigo last season and can make some quick forays into the rival territory through the wings.
And they have a very good goalkeeper in Schmeichel, son of legendary Peter Schmeichel, but he will have to stay alert full time because the Denmark defence is a bit shaky and can jangle under pressure.
Great team performance and clean sheet in our last friendly before Russia 🙏🏻🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/vp7x6wR24x— Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) June 9, 2018
Prediction: Denmark do not seem to have the ammunition to power past France but Australia and Peru should be within their range. They can be expected to qualify as the second team behind France to the Round of 16.
