FIFA World Cup 2018: Group C analysis (France, Peru, Denmark, Australia)

Bengaluru, June 6: The FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off in less than 10 days when hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in a Group A encounter at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 14.
The 32 teams that have made the final stages of the World Cup have been pooled into eight groups of four teams each. The group stage will be played in a round-robin format after which the top-two sides in each group will qualify for the Round of 16. Then on, the knockout stages - Round of 16, quarterfinals, semi-finals and final - will determine who will be crowned the world champions of football on July 15 in Moscow.
Defending champions Germany are placed in a relatively easy Group F featuring Mexico, Sweden and Korea. Group B, which has 2010 winners Spain, Euro 2016 champions Portugal, Morocco and Iran appears to be the group of death. Argentina are in tricky Group D alongside Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria, while Brazil spearhead a lowkey Group E comprising Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Here, MyKhel predicts how each group will pan out in Russia.
Group C
Interactive Team Profiles 👇
🇫🇷France - https://t.co/etJkwocSFg
🇦🇺Australia - https://t.co/ISoLBpdVax
🇵🇪Peru - https://t.co/WXF9Fu2Mfg
🇩🇰Denmark - https://t.co/IyLZIrxNwy#WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/GBHazZeFfm
Group C
Countries: France, Peru, Denmark, Australia
Fixtures:
June 16:
France vs Australia (3.30pm IST, Kazan)
Peru vs Denmark (9.30pm IST, Saransk)
June 21:
Denmark vs Australia (5.30pm IST, Samara)
France vs Peru (8.30pm IST, Yekaterinburg)
June 26:
Australia vs Peru (5.30pm IST, Sochi)
Denmark vs France (5.30pm IST, Moscow)
Key game: France vs Peru
Interesting battles: Antoine Griezmann (Fra) vs Jefferson Farfan (Peru); Christian Eriksen (Denmark) vs Tim Cahill Australia
Group prediction:
Barring a miracle, France are the overwhelming favourites to proceed as group toppers. A team comprising the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Olivier Giroud should have a relatively easy passage to the knockout round.
Notre équipe pour la Coupe du Monde 👊🇫🇷 #FiersdetreBleus #ListeDes23 pic.twitter.com/Wq2KGAYoQX— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) May 17, 2018
The Didier Deschamps coached squad are the pre-tournament favourites in every sense and the onus is on them to bring the Cup home after 20 years.
France had an excellent qualification campaign and they would be hoping to continue the good show in Russia despite leaving out some established stars like Karim Benzema and Alexandre Lacazette.
It is very likely that Peru and Denmark could be locked in a tight battle for the second place from the group, superior all-around talent should see the former advance to the knockout stage.
The Socceroos have to prove that they are here not just to make up numbers as history beckons veteran Tim Cahill, who has a chance to become just the fourth player to score in four different World Cups, joining an elite band comprising Pele, Miroslav Klose and Uwe Seeler.
💚💛⚽️🇦🇺 38 is just a number #FEARLESS pic.twitter.com/5J8PNcUOYs— TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 4, 2018
Group picks:
France and Peru in that order should make it to the knockout phase. Denmark and Australia will follow the suit.
