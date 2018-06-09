FIFA 2018 World Cup team analysis: France have talent and depth to go all the way

Bengaluru, June 9: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is less than a fortnight away and all the qualified nations, including strong favourites France, have already kicked off their preparations for the biggest football extravaganza, which will be held in Russia from June 14 to July 15.
In this edition of the FIFA World Cup, 32 countries, defending champions Germany, contenders Brazil and France, will feature in the final stage and they have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until final winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany, Brazil and France head into the World Cup as favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium? In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener at Luzhniki on June 14.
Ahead of the World Cup opener, myKhel.com breaks down the chances of the 32 countries playing in the World Cup.
Country: France
Placed in Group C with Denmark, Australia, Peru
Fixtures June 16: vs Australia (Kazan, 3.30 pm IST)
June 21: vs Peru (Ekaterinburg, 8.30 pm IST)
June 26: vs Denmark (Luzhniki, 7.30 pm IST)
FIFA ranking: 7
Previous World Cup: Quarterfinals
Best finish: Winners (1998)
Star players: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain forward), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, forward), Paul Pogba (Manchester United, midfielder), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona, defender).
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Ça bosse 💪🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/eZWTwBF79O— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 7, 2018
France team analysis
France had fallen into a gorge after the glory days of Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry that saw them winning the World Cup and the Euro titles and lording over the rest of the world. The Les Blues were even slipped to 27 in FIFA rankings - their all time lowest in this period. But under Deschamps, France have made their way back and now they have ensemble of some of the most glittering young stars.
And none shines brighter than their forward line. Who will you bench from among Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele, Thomas Lemar and Nabil Fekir? And all of them are under the radar of some of the biggest clubs and will be watched closely during the World Cup. In sheer potency, the French forwards can match or even better the Brazilians.
.@AntoGriezmann Thomas #Lemar et les Bleus en route pour Lyon. #FRAUSA samedi. #fiersdetrebleus @fifaworldcup_fr pic.twitter.com/QU7Gr2lyGZ— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 8, 2018
Then there are other stars like Paul Pogba, Samuel Umtiti, Blaise Matuidi and Raphael Varane that make France a formidable force. The Group C should not pose France too much issues. Australia have only one of their last nine World Cup games and Peru, though no mere pushovers, just do not have enough firepower to push France.
The only possible threat is Denmark but France are playing them in their last Group C engagement and by the time Deschamps boys should be able to seal a knockout stage berth. In the Round of 16 game, France may face one of Nigeria or Iceland or Croatia and in the quarterfinals they may draw Portugal. But France have the mettle and skills to survive those tests.
Les enfants ont des étoiles dans les yeux pendant leur entraînement de rêve avec leurs idoles 🤩 #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/2jlKOJdWlp— Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 6, 2018
Possible line-up
(4-3-3): Hugo Lloris (Goalkeeper); Defenders: Benjamin Mendy, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Djibril Sidibe; Midfielders: Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, Blaise Matuidi; Forwards: Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele.
Prediction: They can go all the way considering the talent and depth in their squad. It's almost like more talent wait in the bench than on the field. Not even Brazil or Germany have that luxury. Perhaps, it's time bag that Trophy Numero Deaux.
