FIFA Club World Cup: Al Ahly through to face Bayern as Gignac inspires Tigres

By
Andre Pierre Gignac
Andre-Pierre Gignac did the star turn for Tigers.

Bengaluru/Doha, February 5: Bayern Munich will face Al Ahly in the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup after the African champions knocked out home favourites Al Duhail on Thursday.

The clash at Education City Stadium was settled by a fine strike from Hussein El Shahat 30 minutes in, the winger finding the bottom-left corner from the edge of the box after Bassam Hisham had lost possession.

Walter Bwalya, who forced the defensive error, tucked away a composed finish but saw the goal disallowed for offside following a VAR review.

Qatar Stars League champions Al Duhail improved after the break, but Pitso Mosimane's men were relatively comfortable as they saw out the 1-0 victory.

Al Ahly will meet Bayern on Monday as the European champions bid to win the tournament for the second time.

The other semifinal will see Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras face Tigres, who defeated Ulsan Hyundai 2-1 in the earlier game.

The K League 1 side, who won their second AFC Champions League in 2020, went ahead through Kim Kee-hee's 24th-minute header.

Andre-Pierre Gignac equalised from close range and Tigres' all-time leading goalscorer made it 2-1 from the penalty spot just before half-time.

The CONCACAF champions will be back in action against Palmeiras on Monday.

(With inputs from Agencies)


Story first published: Friday, February 5, 2021, 2:30 [IST]
