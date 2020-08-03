FIFA defends Infantino, blasts Swiss probe

Bengaluru, August 3: Football's global governing body -- FIFA -- has defended its president Gianni Infantio in the Swiss prosecution row saying there is no reason for the authorities to launch criminal proceedings against its chief who will continue in his role as normal, while taking a dig at his critics.
It may recalled that Swiss authorities said that proceedings had been launched against the current FIFA boss by a special prosecutor looking into meetings he had with Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.
Lauber and Infantino have already denied wrongdoing.
"There was and is absolutely no reason to open any investigation because nothing remotely criminal has happened and there is nothing at all to suggest any form of criminal wrongdoing," a FIFA statement said.
It said that the meetings were not secret and took place in public places, such as hotels and restaurants, chosen by the Swiss Attorney General's office.
"FIFA and the FIFA President categorically deny any implication or suggestion that the FIFA President would ever have attempted to exert any form of improper influence on the Swiss Federal Prosecutor," it added.
FIFA said that special prosecutor Stefan Keller, who opened the proceedings, has "presented no serious elements or legal basis for the opening of any investigation and lacks any detail as to the substance of the case."
It added: "The FIFA President will continue to fully assume his functions within FIFA and fulfil his duties and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in Switzerland and around the world."
FIFA claimed that meeting a prosecutor was "the best guarantee that any such meeting is legitimate".
It also insisted there was "no obligation" on the FIFA president to keep minutes of such meetings.
Switzerland has pursued a number of cases since a raid on a luxury hotel in Zurich in May 2015, led to the arrests of a several FIFA executives and exposed an allegedly corrupt underbelly in world football.
In total, more than 20 FIFA proceedings have been opened in Switzerland over the past five years into allegations of corruption and vote-buying, and allegations over the awarding of television rights contracts.
