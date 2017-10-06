FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Dark Horse Mali ready to upset high flying Paraguay

New Delhi, Oct 6: Dark horse Mali will lock horns against Paraguay to start their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign on Friday (October 6) in a high voltage encounter.
The African young side arrived for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 after winning the African championship and were also the runners-up side in the last edition of the U-17 World Cup in 2015 where they were beaten by Nigeria 0-2.
But this time, Jonas Kakou Komla's impressive side will be eager to turn the things around and cause an upset to clinch the title in the end.
On the other hand, Paraguay have come to India as the bronze medallist at the South American U-17 Championships, just behind winner Brazil and Chile and this will be their fourth appearance in the FIFA U-17 World Cup.
At Under 17 World Cup in New Zealand 1999, they made their best possible finish till now where they ended in the fifth spot.
However, in later two edition, their outcome have not been great as they failed to progress beyond the group stage at Trinidad and Tobago 2001 and Chile 2015.
However, the team which is now coached by World Cup player Gustavo Morinigo seems to have a balanced look on and off the pitch and cause an upset with their strong defence as well as equally good attack.
The two big teams will play their first game of Group B at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today at 8.00 PM IST while their Group B's other two teams, New Zealand will take on European heavyweights Turkey in the opening game three hours earlier, with the kickoff scheduled at 5.00 pm.
Teams:
Mali:Alkalifa Coulibaly, Boubacar Haidara, Djemoussa Traore, Fode Konate, Mamadi Fofana, Mohamed Camara, Hadji Drame, Abdoulaye Dabo, Seme Camara, Salam Giddou, Mamadou Traore, Mahamane Toure, Soumaila Doumbia, Siaka Sidibe, Abdoulaye Diaby, Youssouf Koita, Mamadou Samake, Ibrahiim Kane, Lassana Ndiayne, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Massire Gassama.
Paraguay: Diego Huesca, Jesus Rolon, Roberto Fernandez, Pedro Alvarez, Alexis Duarte, Braian Ojeda, Antonio Galeano, Stevens Gomez, Fernando Romero, Julio Baez, Leonardo Sanchez, Angel Roa, Marcelo Rolon, Victor Villasanti, Luis Zarate, Anibal Vega, Fernando Cardozo, Blas Armoa, Jonathan Martinez, Giovanni Bogado, Alan Rodriguez.
Channels: SonySIX and SonyESPN.