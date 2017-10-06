FIFA U-17 World Cup: Dominant USA beat India 3-0 in opening match

New Delhi, Oct 5: A dominant US side defeated minnows India by 3-0 in their opening match of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017 the Group A match here on Friday.
Joshua Sargent in 29th minute, Christopher Durkin in 50th minute and Andrew Carleton in 83rd minute scored for the visitors.
Football minnows India created history as the hosts made their debut in a FIFA event against the formidable USA.
India qualified automatically for the event as hosts. The Boys In Blue are playing in front of an electric crowd at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium.
They have prepared well with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sending the players for training tours in Europe and a tournament in Mexico but the home side are the clear underdogs.
Man to man, USA are clearly the better team in the Group A match at the refurbished Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Most of the American players ply their trade in Major League Soccer youth teams and a couple of them are set to play in top European clubs as well.
In another match, Latin American powerhouse Paraguay scrapped past Mali 3-2.
Paraguay did the early running with goals in the 12th and 17th minute through A Galeano and L Sanchez respectively.
Mali nullifed those early strikes via H Drame (20th) and N'Diyae (34th). After intense battle for supremacy, Paraguay hit the crucial goal in the 55th minute through a penalty taken by A Rodriguez.