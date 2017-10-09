FIFA U-17 World Cup: Live Updates: India up against Colombia in must-win game

New Delhi, Oct 9: Underdogs India are clashing with Colombia in their second group stage game of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Monday (October 9).
The Blues would be hoping to undo the wrongs they did against the formidable USA in their debut game on Friday. The Indian coach Luis Norton de Matos has decided to go with the playing formation of 4-2-3-1 against Colombia.
🇮🇳U17 Staring XI v 🇨🇴U17
The 4-4-2-1 formation that India played in their previous game has not been chosen. The coach hasn't picked the key players Komal Thatal and Aniket Jadhav initially and they will most likely be included in the second half against a physically strong Colombian side.
All eyes are on Indian skipper Amarjit Singh as he needs to inspire the team and get the team perform together as a team. A win will ensure either side reach on the second spot in the points table.
Wherever the national team plays, they follow
The Blues started their World Cup campaign with a 3-0 loss against the mighty USA and will be keen on a better showing against Colombia who are even a stronger side than the United States.
Ahead of the game in the pre-match press conference, India U-17 World Cup squad's coach Luis Norton de Matos made it clear that he didn't agree with the referee's decision of awarding a penalty to USA in the first match of the competition.