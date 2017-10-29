FIFA U-17 World Cup: Three players who impressed the most

Bengaluru, October 29: India hosted their first ever major event by FIFA and the sub-continent has surely impressed the whole world the way they organised the Under-17 World Cup. England won the tournament with a memorable 5-2 win against Spain in the final at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
We saw some amazing players throughout the tournament who could prove to be superstars in future and in this article, let us take a look at three of the best players of the tournament.
Phil Foden
One of the best players of the Manchester City youth system, Phil Foden came to India with the English national side and his country had big expectations from him and he lived up to it. The 17-year-old was awarded the Golden Ball thanks to his excellent displays in the tournament.
Foden scored three goals in the tournament while two of them were in the final against Spain to complete a memorable comeback win from 0-2 behind. Almost every attack England created, was by Foden from the right wing after the departure of Jadon Sancho after the group stage.
Rhian Brewster
The youth coaches of Liverpool claim that Rhian Brewster is the best player produced by the club since club legend Steven Gerrard and the youngster proved his potential in the World Cup. With eight goals to his name, the Liverpool wonderkid won the prestigious Golden Boot.
Brewester is an excellent talent with a natural instinct for goals and Jurgen Klopp must have big plans for the former Chelsea youngster.
Abel Ruiz
One of Spain’s biggest talents, Abel Ruiz also had a memorable World Cup campaign but had to see his team surrender to the excellent response from England in the final. The Barcelona wonderkid finished second behind Rhian Brewster of England in the race for Golden Boot.
Barcelona youth system has produced some amazing talents over the years and Ruiz seems to be the next big thing from La Masia.