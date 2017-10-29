FIFA U-17 World Cup: Three talking points from the final

Bengaluru, October 29: England’s amazing run in international football continued as the Under-17 side turned around a 2-0 deficit against the Spain side in the final of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.
England were hit by two early goals from Spain but came back in fashion to win the game 5-2 to complete a revenge on their fellow European country for their loss in the European Championship final earlier this year.
Here are three talking points of the game:
England respond in a memorable manner
This was the first time the FIFA Under-17 World Cup had both finalists from Europe. England and Spain met each other in the UEFA Under-17 European Championship final earlier this calendar year and that time, Spain defeated England in penalties.
Despite a good start from Spain this time, England proved why they have been the best team in the World Cup this time out overturning a 2-0 deficit. England were down 2-0 and reduced the margin to 2-1 before halftime.
The way they turned around the game after halftime deserves special mention and praise. Very few teams in the world have been able to overcome a two-goal deficit by scoring five goals. This comeback by England will be something to remember for a very long time.
England’s attack is a nightmare for any defence
England came to the Under-17 World Cup boasting the best attack among all the teams and their attack saved their day once again. Rhian Brewster, the Liverpool wonderkid, who also won the Golden Boot, scored one goal in the comeback mission but England needed more from their attack and their wingers delivered.
The two English wingers Foden and Hudson-Odoi, right from the first minute, started causing trouble for the Spanish defence. England could have gone ahead in the first minute itself had the Spanish keeper Alvaro Fernandez not pulled off a dramatic save.
Foden scored two goals on the night and showed his class and justified his selection as the Golden Ball winner with his performance today and all throughout the tournament. Callum Hudson-Odoi deserves special praise too for his attacking and defensive duties, the way he tracked back to check Ferran Torres was really worth mentioning.
Kolkata factor works wonders for England
This was England’s sixth game of the tournament at unarguably the best stadium in India, the Vivekananda Yuva Bharatai Krirangan at Salt Lake in Kolkata.
They overcame teams like Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Chile, Japan at this ground and the weather and facilities in Kolkata seem to have been a lucky charm for England.
The former British capital of India was England’s favourite city when they ruled the country and the city gave them a nice present in return.