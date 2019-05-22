Football

FIFA working on solution for Women's World Cup ticketing issue

By Pti
FIFA Womens World Cup 2019 starts on June 7
FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 starts on June 7

Lausanne, May 22: Responding to criticism after some fans buying tickets for the Women's World Cup were not given seats together, FIFA said it was working toward a solution with the local organising committee in France.

Tickets were made available for printing Monday (May 20) and ticket holders learned their seats were sometimes split up in separate rows and different sections - even couples and families with children were separated. The backlash on social media was swift.

On Tuesday (May 21), FIFA posted a statement to its website explaining that high demand for some matches, including the semifinal and final in Lyon, meant only single seats were available.

FIFA also said that it estimates only a small number of fans are affected.

"FIFA and the Local Organizing Committee are continuing to work towards finding the best solution for all fans attending the FIFA Women's World Cup and, in particular, are doing everything they can to ensure that families will always be seated together at each and every match," the statement said, referencing a phone number and email for inquiries.

The tournament starts June 7 and runs through July 7.

The situation could cause problems in the stadiums before games, when fans may try to swap seats to sit next to friends or family members.

FIFA's website included a disclaimer that the local organizing committee has assigned the French firm APS2 to handle online ticket sales. AP2S did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

 
Sri Lanka won by 35 runs (DLS Method)
Story first published: Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
