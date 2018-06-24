FIFA World Cup 2018: England vs Panama

Nizhny Novgorod, June 24: England are looking seal the last-16 berth as they take on Panama in the Group G encounter at Nizhny Novgorod.
Three points for Gareth Southgate's side will secure their spot in the knockouts if Tunisia do not beat Belgium, who lead the Group after the first round of matches after dispatching Panama 3-0.
An injury-time goal from Harry Kane handed the Three Lions their opening victory over Tunisia in Volgograd and they are firm favourites to make it back-to-back successes in their first competitive meeting with Panama.
England's time in Russia has largely gone smoothly but one or two concerns have seeped into Southgate's plans over recent days.
A leaked team sheet appeared to show Raheem Sterling would also be left out of the match against Hernan Dario Gomez's side, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek starting in midfield and Marcus Rashford partnering Kane in attack.
Southgate, who also suffered a dislocated shoulder this week, admonished the media at their base in Repino after the photo of the team notes emerged, casting something of a shadow over what has been a positive atmosphere among players and reporters that has even resulted in a friendly darts competition.
England struggled to break down Tunisia in the second half of their opening match and there are concerns they could find it similarly tough against a physical Panama side, who offered stout resistance against Belgium in a goalless first half.
However, defender Kyle Walker insisted on Friday that the Central American side are the ones who should be worried, saying: "We know they're a physical team. Tunisia like to play the ball out from the back and were very patient but Panama are probably more direct.
"They need to worry about us more than we have to worry about them. We've men in key areas who can go and get goals at any time. If we keep the ball, keep to the style we've been playing, I think we'll be fine."
