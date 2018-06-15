FIFA World Cup 2018: Gimenez nets late winner for Uruguay against Egypt

Bengaluru, June 15: Jose Gimenez spared the blushes of Uruguay's all-star forwards with a 90th-minute winner to see off Egypt 1-0 in their World Cup opener.
Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani each passed up opportunities to clinch the points against a Pharaohs side who kept Mohamed Salah on the bench, but it was centre-back Gimenez who proved the hero.
After the excitement of Group A rivals Russia's goal frenzy a day earlier, there was a serious lack of invention on show in Ekaterinburg.
Suarez missed two golden opportunities as goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy excelled, before Cavani struck the post with a late free-kick, seemingly sealing a point for Egypt on their return to the finals.
But Gimenez rose highest to meet a set-piece and bury a header past El-Shenawy, celebrating a fine end to a week in which he signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid.
Egypt offered little in Salah's absence and are now under pressure heading into a clash with Russia, while Uruguay - and particularly Suarez - can breathe a sigh of relief.
An hour before the kick off, the Pharaos, who are returning to the World Cup fold after a 28-year gap, confirmed that talisman striker Salah, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Friday is not featuring in the starting XI.
The Liverpool star, who scored 44 goals in all competitions in an incredible debut season at Anfield, suffered a shoulder injury in his side's UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, seemingly putting his participation in the finals in doubt.
And despite reports - supported by coach Hector Cuper - that the former Roma man had made a swift recovery and would start, he did not made the XI in Yekaterinburg.
Salah netted the decisive goals to fire Egypt to a first World Cup since 1990, as well scoring 44 times for Liverpool this season in all competitions.
There was no room in the Egypt line-up for 45-year-old goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary either, as he looks to become the oldest player in finals history at Russia 2018.
Uruguay's preparation for the tournament had been comparatively free of drama, and La Celeste coasted to a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in their warm-up game.
There was pressure on Oscar Tabarez, preparing to coach in a World Cup for the fourth time, and his Uruguay side, who are regarded as favourites in the group.
Egypt are so far winless at the World Cup, drawing two and losing two of their four games. In fact, no African team has played as many games in the competition without winning a single one.
Uruguay had lost only one of their last eight World Cup group games (W4 D3), against Costa Rica in 2014 (1-3). However, they are winless in their last six opening games (D3 L3), their last victory coming in 1970 (2-0 v Israel).
Source: OPTA
