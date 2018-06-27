FIFA WC 2018: Highlights: Germany 0 - South Korea 2: Korea stun Germany to end their campaign

Kazan, June 27: Mesut Ozil has returned to Germany's starting XI for their crucial World Cup Group F clash with South Korea after being dropped for the 2-1 win over Sweden. Arsenal star Ozil produced a poor display against Mexico in their opener, as the world champions lost 2-0.
Sami Khedira was also a casualty from that loss, losing his place to Sebastian Rudy, who in turn suffered a broken nose against Sweden.
Like Ozil, Khedira features again from the start in Kazan, while Mats Hummels returns from a neck injury to partner Niklas Sule, who replaces the dropped Antonio Rudiger. Sule and his future Bayern Munich team-mate Leon Goretzka are making their first starts of the finals.
Germany can make absolutely certain of a place in the knockout phase with a victory by two or more goals.
Germany are bracing themselves for the pace offered by South Korea's attack in their crucial final World Cup Group F clash, with Timo Werner particularly wary of Son Heung-min. Joachim Loew's side came back from the brink in their previous outing against Sweden, ultimately winning 2-1 after falling behind in the first half.
Given the world champions' troubles so far, a loss to South Korea is by no means out of the question, with Werner and Marco Reus well aware of the threats posed by their Asian counterparts. "They have a lot of pace – especially up front," Reus told reporters. "They have versatile players who have caused problems for teams at this tournament already."
Werner added: "They have very quick players, Sweden were more about power and size, whereas South Korea are smaller but pacey. Son is up there with the best in the world, we have to keep an eye on him. We shouldn't be looking at our opponents too much, though."
As for South Korea, their unenviable task has been made even more difficult by the news midfielder Ki Sung-yueng will miss out with a calf injury which rules him out for two weeks.
If Germany were to ultimately be eliminated from the competition after this match, they would be the third successive reigning champion to not get out of the group stage.
