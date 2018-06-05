Football

FIFA World Cup 2018: Sadio Mane, Kalidou Koilibaly big names in Senegal squad

Sadio Mane, Liverpool and Senegal winger
Dakar, June 5: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Napoli defender Kalidou Koilibaly lead the 23-man squad named by Senegal coach Aliou Cisse for the World Cup.

Mane was involved in both goals as Senegal booked their place at the finals with a 2-0 win against South Africa in November 2017.

Monaco winger Keita Balde Diao and Anderlecht defender Kara Mbodji are among the players given a chance to prove their fitness ahead of travelling to Russia.

But there is no place for Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare, a former squad regular who has struggled for game-time since returning from injuries sustained in a car crash.

Cisse called up 20-year-old Rennes winger Ismaila Sarr, who has scored five Ligue 1 goals this season, alongside his team-mates Diafra Sakho and goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo.

FIFA World Cup fixtures | Groups and points table

Senegal have been drawn with Poland, Japan and Colombia in Group H.

Senegal's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino), Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC);

Defenders: Saliou Ciss (Angers), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Salif Sane (Hannover 96), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Moussa Wague (Eupen);

Midfielders: Badou Ndiaye (Stoke City), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Alfred N'Diaye (Wolves), Cheikh N'Doye (Birmingham);

Forwards: Keita Balde Diao (Monaco), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Mbaye Niang (AC Milan), Ismaila Sarr, Diafra Sakho (both Rennes)

Reserve list: Fallou Diagne (Metz - on loan from Werder Bremen), Famara Diedhiou (Bristol City), Adama Mbengue (Caen), Henri Saivet (Newcastle United)

Source: OPTA

