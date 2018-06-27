Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

FIFA World Cup 2018: Live Updates: Switzerland Vs Costa Rica

Nizhny Novgorod, June 27: With an aim to make it to the round of 16, Switzerland face Costa Rica in a key World Cup at Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesday (June 27).

A win for Vladimir Petkovic's side would guarantee them a place in the last 16, while a draw would likely be enough if Serbia do not beat Group E leaders Brazil.

Switzerland moved into the second spot with an impressive 2-1 victory over Serbia in Kaliningrad, although significant controversy emerged from that clash.

Goalscorers Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka are each facing FIFA disciplinary action after celebrating with a gesture that appeared to mimic the flag of Albania.

Both players are of Kosovar-Albanian descent, but the celebrations were viewed by some as deliberately provocative towards Serbia, a country that does not recognise Kosovo as an independent state.

The incidents also prompted some backlash from Swiss fans on social media, with the national team comprising several players either born in or with parents from other countries.

For Costa Rica, the clash represents little more than a chance to go home with pride, with defeats to Brazil and Serbia in their first two games meaning they cannot progress.

Veteran Johnny Acosta hopes to do just that, given the boisterous support the team has had from their travelling fans in Russia.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 27, 2018, 22:50 [IST]
