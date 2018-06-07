FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Can giant-killers Iceland emulate Euro success?

Bengaluru, June 7: The FIFA World Cup 2018 is just a week away and all the qualified nations have already started their preparations for the biggest event in football, which starts on June 14 in Russia.
In this edition, 32 countries have made the cut to the final stages and all of them have been pooled into eight groups of four each. The top two from each group qualify for the knockouts (Round of 16) until one winner emerges at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on July 15.
Germany and Brazil head into the World Cup as the favourites but will they be able to ward off other talented squads like Argentina, Spain and Belgium?
In Group A, hosts Russia will take on Asian giants Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, also at Luzhniki, on June 14.
And ahead of the World Cup opener, MyKhel breaks down the chances of all the 32 countries playing the World Cup final stages.
OFFICIAL: Iceland's 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup. 🇮🇸 pic.twitter.com/2mNvv5YHR7— Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) May 19, 2018
Country: Iceland
Placed in Group D also featuring Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria
Fixtures:
vs Argentina, June 16, at 6.30 PM (Moscow)
vs Nigeria, June 22, at 8.30 PM (Volgograd)
vs Croatia, June 26, at 11.30 PM (Rostov)
FIFA ranking: 22
Previous World Cup: Did not play
Best finish: First World Cup final stage appearance
Star players: Gylfi Sigurdsson (midfilder from Everton), Aron Gunnarsson (midfielder from Cardiff City), Albert Gudmundsson (winger from PSV), Birkir Bjarnason (midfielder from Aston Villa)
Coach: Heimir Hallgrimsson
¡ 🇮🇸 @footballiceland !— Copa Mundial FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_es) June 5, 2018
👆 Debutantes en la Copa Mundial
💪 Fuerza colectiva como bandera
👏 Y un grito universal '¡Uuuuh'!
😎 Será Islandia el equipo
revelación de #Rusia2018? pic.twitter.com/Fptud5lQFY
Iceland qualified for their first ever World Cup by finishing top of Europe qualifiers Group I which included Turkey, Croatia and Ukraine. Despite being regarded as a small country when it comes to population, Iceland come into the competition with the tag of giant-killers.
Iceland shocked the world after they reached the quarter-finals by knocking out England in the round of 16 at Euro 2016 where they also managed to hold Portugal in the group stages. It was their first appearance at a major tournament and they managed to exceed expectations. But can they do it at the World stage?
Iceland can repeat their dream run from two years ago, but have been draw in a tough group with three teams more talented than them, with tournament favourites Argentina, Nigeria and Croatia all expected to top them. However, with a squad full of passionate players and the backing of their fans, they will not go down without a fight.
Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson, who is a dentist by profession, was the brains behind their qualifying run. He deploys a 4-5-1 formation which sees captain, Aron Gunnarsson partner Emil Hallfredsson in midfield with Gylfi Sigurdsson in a free role in front of them.
Gunnarsson and Sigurdsson the key
Gunnarsson and Sigurdsson are the team's most important players who have built a perfect match in midfield over the years, but have been plagued by injuries in the lead up to the World Cup. And being without one of them would be a huge blow to Iceland.
Gunnarsson played a bit part in a Cardiff City team that won a direct promotion to the premier league. The Iceland captain was hit by injury while on international duty in September and spent most of the season on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, the talented, smart and creative player of Premier League side Everton, Sigurdsson is the engine of the team's attack. He will play a key role from set-pieces and breaking down defences. Although it didn't go as he had hoped at Goodison, he's still the man for this team and will be a key to any type of success.
Islandia 🇮🇸— Datos y Curiosidades Rusia 2018 (@DatosRusia) May 12, 2018
Director Técnico : Heimir Hallgrímsson
Capitán : Aron Gunnarsson
Figura : Gylfi Sigurdsson
Fixture :
Vs Argentina 🇦🇷 16/6 (Moscú)
Vs Nigeria 🇳🇬 22/6 (Volgogrado)
Vs Croacia 🇭🇷 26/6 (Rostov) pic.twitter.com/N7Pcwi0Pcm
Collective defending and counter attacks
Hallgrimsson's side will play defensively but seek to punish opponents from counter attacks and set pieces, which includes the famous long throw-ins of Gunnarsson. They form the most disciplined team in the world but also have great individual qualities in a golden generation of midfielders and strikers who should be reaching their peak.
The entire team are very disciplined defensively. Even the main strikers Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and Alfred Finnbogason work hard and never stop running which helps the team defend from the front. This shows that the whole team are prepared to defend.
Meanwhile, the continuity and new blood will be the igredients to their backline with Hannes Thor Halldorsson who has played in goal for the past six years set to continue between the sticks with central defenders and best friends Kari Arnason and Ragnar Sigurdsson in front of him.
Iceland will aim for the knock-out stage and it will all depend on their players being fit and ready. Plus with their passionate fans and their "thunderclap" chant they will be ready to put on a fight.
Prediction: The Euro repeat will be a distant dream for Iceland as they are in a tough group with their opening game against Argentina. Assuming they lose to Lionel Messi and co they will need to beat Nigeria and Croatia for a second place finish, which is very unlikey.
Other teams and group analysis:
Group E: Brazil | Costa Rica | Serbia | Switzerland
Group F: Sweden | Germany | Mexico | South Korea
Group G: Belgium | Panama | Tunisia | England
Group H: Poland | Senegal | Colombia | Japan
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.
Play Fantasy Football on myKhel. Win daily prizes and challenge your friends