FIFA World Cup 2018 team analysis: Morocco, the dark horse finds itself in the group of death!

Country: Morocco
Placed in Group B also featuring Spain, Portugal and Iran.
Fixtures
June15: Vs Iran, 8.30pm IST (St Petersburg)
June 20: Vs Portugal, 5.30pm IST (Moscow)
June 25: Vs Spain 11.30pm IST (Kalilingrad)
FIFA ranking: 41
Previous World Cup: Not qualified
Best finish: Round of 16, 1986
Star players:
Medhi Benatia (Juventus centre back), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray midfielder), Khalid Boutaib (Yeni Malatyaspor striker)
Coach: Herve Renard
Entering the big scene after a 20-year hiatus, Morocco will do everything to leave an indelible mark in Russia. But their job is said easier than done as they find themselves in literally the group of death featuring former champions Spain, reigning Euro winners Portugal and Asian powerhouse Iran.
Discipline and flair
Herve Renard, who is at the helm since 2016 and has the credit of winning Africa Cup of Nations with different countries (Zambia, Ivory Coast).
The Frenchman has brought discipline and flair to a team which features several promising young talents including Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech Fenerbahce midfielder Nabil Dirar, who was instrumental in Monaco winning Ligue 1 title last season and Belhanda and has it in him to invigorate the wards.
In Benatia, they have one of the best, if not the best defenders in Africa itself.
Powerful, athletic and good on the ball, the Juventus star holds the key to Morocco's fortunes.
Weak attack
The defence is good, so too can be said about the well-oiled midfield, but the problem area remains upfront as Boutaib lacks support. The former Strasbourg striker, who currently plies his trade with Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor, single handedly ensured the Lions' return to the quadrennial extravaganza after two decades by scoring four goals in the qualification campaign, that included a hat-trick in the crucial game against Gabon.
Ziyech, who made peace with Renard and was recalled to the side after being left out of the Africa Cup of Nations campaign, will have to play the role of the orchestrator perfectly if Morocoo nurtures any hopes to advancing to the knockout stage.
European flavour
The team has a strong European influence with many of them born in the continent and that will work in their favour. They can also draw upon a little bit of history as in the 1986 World Cup held in Mexico, despite being drawn in a similar tough group (Portugal, England and Poland) they emerged on top and advanced to the Round of 16, incidentally becoming he first African nation to do so.
Prediction: Though they are considered to be the dark horses for the tournament, it is difficult to see Morocco advancing from a group which has strong teams like Spain and Portugal. At the most they can beat Iran and hold one of the 'big two' to a draw.
