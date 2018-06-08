FIFA World Cup 2018: Three teams that could surprise us

Bengaluru, June 8: The biggest extravaganza on earth - the FIFA World Cup - is all set to start in under a week's time in Russia and we can all feel the excitement.
Defending champions Germany head to Russia as the favourites, but on paper, this edition of the World Cup could be much tougher with a host of teams boasting pretty strong squads.
The likes of Spain, Germany, Brazil, France and Argentina are exceptionally strong and most would put their money on these teams. But, there are some less-discussed or you can term them Dark Horses who could surprise many in the World Cup.
In this article, we take a look at three such teams.
Croatia
We have seen Croatia produce some amazing talents over the years, but this batch of players are the best generation of footballers they have produced so far without a shadow of a doubt. The country that produced Davor Suker, have one of the strongest and most balanced team in the competition this time out.
Their midfield is probably the best in the world with the likes of Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Matteo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic and Milan Badelj. They are also gifted with a pretty strong attack with the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Andrej Kramaric, Niko Kalinic and of course Inter star Ivan Perisic.
Their defence is not as strong as their attack but is not too bad either. Overall, if Croatian players can give their best with passion and aggression, they have what it takes to even go all the way to win it.
England
There should not be any kind of delusion that England are one of the favourites for the World Cup this time out. Their golden generation failed to achieve a single silverware and the team that they have sent to Russia is pretty average if you compare it to those of 2006 or 2010.
Still, under Southgate, England seem to be more organized than ever and the underdog status could help them this time out. There is not much expectation from the Three Lions this time out and that could benefit Southgate's boys to play without any pressure.
Belgium
Well, honestly saying, Belgium is probably the strongest squad in the whole World Cup, but we still have to call them Dark Horses considering their lack of achievements at the international stage.
With the players Belgium have, they could very well go all the way to win the World cup, but something that could let them down is their mental fragility which the likes of Brazil or Germany can cope with very well. However, with gifted players in every single position and also on the bench, Belgium could be a surprise package in the Russia World Cup.
