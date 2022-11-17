FIFA World Cup 2022: Costa Rica WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Confirmed Squad, Possible Starting XI

Costa
Rica
will
be
in
their
third
straight
World
Cup
and
now
have
made
it
to
five
of
the
last
six
editions.
They
however
have
had
to
work
really
hard
to
ensure
a
spot
in
the
final.
They
finished
fourth
in
the
qualifying
round
and
had
to
beat
New
Zealand
in
a
playoff
to
advance.
They
narrowly
recorded
the
victory
1-0
in
the
play-off,
leaving
the
Kiwis
feeling
unjustly
heartbroken.
They will be up against another massive battle in the World Cup once again where they have been grouped with 2010 winners Spain, four-time champions Germany and Asian powerhouse Japan. If they are able to leave their group, it will be a miracle. They have the highest chance of winning against Japan, but Germany and Spain's game will be a mammoth task.
Group fixtures (all times IST)
Wednesday 23 November: Spain vs Costa Rica – 21:30
Sunday 27 November: Japan vs Costa Rica – 15:30
Friday 2 December: Costa Rica vs Germany – 00:30