FIFA World Cup 2022: Denmark WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 7: Denmark is one of those teams who have not been pegged as one of the favourites for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022.
However,
considering
their
form
and
footballing
display,
the
Danes
are
expected
to
show
an
entertaining
style
of
play
and
make
the
90
minutes
challenging
for
every
team
that
competes
against
them.
With most of the starters in the side playing in the top five European leagues at the club level, Denmark really have a group of experienced and skillful players.
Over the last few years, they have punched above their weight. In the Euro 20, they reached the semi-finals and this year they have managed to reach the final of the Nations League as well beating France 2-0 comprehensively.
Their World Cup qualification also went smoothly where they won their first nine games and lost just once. The team under the guidance of Kasper Hjulmand has shown consistency and is now set to make a statement that they will be fighting for the top spot in Group D, where they will compete against Australia, France, and Tunisia.
Group fixtures (all times GMT)
Tuesday 22 November: Denmark vs Tunisia – 13:00
Saturday 26 November: France vs Denmark – 16:00
Wednesday 30 November: Australia vs Denmark – 15:00