FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Bale gives update on his Wales future ahead of England clash

Wales will be playing their final World Cup group stage match against arch-rivals England on Tuesday night. After just 1 point in their opening two games, the Cymru are flirting with an early elimination. A win against England won't guarantee their progress to the knockout stages and as it will depend on other results going in their way.
And ahead of the match, Welsh talisman Gareth Bale has answered to his retirement questions. The 33-year-old has played for 107 times in his national colours, scoring 41 goals. But ahead of their England clash, there are rumours that this may well be his last match for Wales, if they get ousted from the tournament.
And when asked about his future, Bale was quick to shut down the reporter and said 'Nope'. Thus it suggests Tuesday's clash with England won't be the final for his country. Although his tight-lipped answer may still not be the final one, as it will be interesting to see if he finds the motivation to start another journey for his nation towards the next World Cup qualification.
The former Real Madrid ace was also asked about how they will motivate themselves against England, and the player was more vocal to that question.
"At this current moment we're not in the greatest of positions, we've not had an amazing tournament," Bale told in the press conference on Monday.
"The main thing is that we've stuck together as a group, like we've always done and we will fight again. We'll give everything."
Wales conceded two late goals to lose against Iran and Bale says their reaction to that was evident of their feelings.
"You've seen our reaction, when we conceded against Iran, how devastated we all were, lying on the floor, heartbroken," he added.
Bale will have to shrug off his early blues to inspire his team against England, as only a win will give them a chance for the next adventure. Bale scored in their first match, in a 1-1 draw against the USA.
Bale's illustrious career has seen him win 3 La Liga and 5 Champions League titles with Real Madrid. He also won the MLS Cup this year following his arrival at Los Angeles FC. He has been named Welsh Footballer of the Year 6 times as well.