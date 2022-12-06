FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal Review, how the African champions fared in the World Cup and why they bowed out

Senegal's
FIFA
World
Cup
2022
campaign
came
to
a
crashing
end
on
Sunday
as
they
lost
3-0
to
England
in
the
round
of
16.
Aliou
Cissé's
side
were
completely
brushed
aside
by
the
Three
Lions
as
they
confirmed
their
place
in
the
quarter-finals
where
they
will
take
one
reigning
champions
France.
Senegal finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands winning two out of three games. Aliou Cissé's side defeated hosts Qatar and Ecuador to secure their place in the Round of 16 while losing their opening game against the Netherlands.
They
started
their
Round
of
16
tie
against
England
on
quite
a
positive
note
and
tested
Jordan
Pickford
on
a
number
of
occasions
but
England
grew
back
into
the
game
and
won
3-0
with
the
trio
of
Jordan
Henderson,
Harry
Kane
and
Bukayo
Saka
taking
their
names
on
the
scoresheet.
Here, we will take a look why Senegal bowed out of the FIFA World Cup.
The absence of Sadio Mane:
Senegal's World Cup campaign took a major hit before it even started as Sadio Mane was ruled out with an injury. Mane is the greatest player in Senegal's history and finished second to Karim Benzema in this years' Ballon d'Or race. Absence of such a talismanic figure was destined to hurt them and it certainly did. Senegal should be proud of their World Cup campaign as they fared quite well without their star attacker.
Lack of experience at the highest level:
Senegal have a pretty talented pool of players and started brightly against England but their lack of experience at the highest level became evident as the game progressed. With more and more experience on the global stage, the Lions of Teranga could have a much brighter future.
Poor defensive organization:
Senegal conceded a total of seven goals in four World Cup games this time out which is far from impressive. Despite having a world-class defender like Kalidou Koulibaly at the back, they never quite looked convincing defensively. Edouard Mendy also did not have the best campaign between the sticks.