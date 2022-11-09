FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales WC Squad Guide: Full Fixtures, Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, Nov. 9: After a 64-year wait, Wales have finally made it into the World Cup. Under Chris Coleman, Wales went to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, before reaching the last 16 of Euro 2020, under the current coach, Page's interim leadership.
However,
the
FIFA
World
Cup
is
still
a
different
prospect
and
the
energetic
squad
will
surely
leave
no
stone
unturned
to
make
a
strong
challenge.
Wales did the unthinkable with a 2-1 victory over Austria and a 1-0 win over Ukraine in the playoffs to reach the World Cup final. They however will face a strong challenge in their group B where they will contest with the USA, England, and Iran.
United states are favourites to advance as runners-up from Group B but Wales are known for producing shocking results, making them admired for the second round.
Their
performance
will
depend
on
another
experienced
professional,
Aaron
Ramsey
who
is
expected
to
command
the
midfield.
Other
than
these
two,
the
full
squad
will
be
filled
with
Premier
League
footballers
like
Ben
Davies,
Neco
Williams,
Kieffer
Moore,
Dan
James,
etc
and
they
definitely
have
the
potential
to
cause
a
couple
of
upsets.
Potential Playing XI: Wayne Hennessey; Connor Roberts, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon, Ben Davies, Neco Williams; Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Dan James