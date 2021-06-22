Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Finland 0-2 Belgium: Lukaku on target as Red Devils top Group B in Euro 2020

By Stephen Creek
Romelo Lukaku
Romelo Lukaku

Brussels, June 22: Belgium ran out clear winners of Group B at Euro 2020 after Romelu Lukaku scored in a 2-0 victory over Finland, who are still in with a chance of reaching the last 16 after finishing third.

Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was the game's outstanding player before he scored a calamitous own goal in the 74th minute, with the superb Lukaku then netting his third goal of the tournament seven minutes later.

The Red Devils delivered another performance befitting their billing as one of the favourites, progressing to the knockout stages having scored seven goals in three group matches.

Markku Kanerva's Finland team battled hard in defence but offered little by way of a goal threat, mustering just one shot on target during the contest.

Comments

MORE EURO 2020 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIN 0 - 2 BEL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 2:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments