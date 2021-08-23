Fiorentina boss: 'There's never been a problem' with Tottenham, Man City and Inter target Vlahovic

Florence, August 23: Fiorentina head coach Vincenzo Italiano insists there is "no problem" with forward Dusan Vlahovic who continues to be the subject of widespread transfer speculation.
The Serbian striker played a full game but did not score as Fiorentina opened their Serie A season with a 3-1 loss at Roma on Sunday (August 22).
Vlahovic had been linked with Tottenham, Manchester City and Internazionale during the off-season and remains hot property ahead of the closure of the transfer window at the end of this month.
Fiorentina director Joe Barone publicly claimed prior to the Roma defeat amid mounting speculation that Vlahovic was not for sale and would stay with La Viola in a bid to quell the rumours.
Italiano told reporters after the Roma defeat that there was no issue with Vlahovic.
"There has never been a problem about him," Italiano said. "Now, he must be focused on scoring goals. He had a couple of good chances today.
"We know his worth, he knows he is admired, everybody is helping him to make the difference, he can make it. A motivated Vlahovic can be an added value for us."
Vlahovic is contracted with Fiorentina until 2023 and is understood to be in talks with the club on a new deal.
The 21-year-old Serbian netted 21 goals from 37 appearances for Fiorentina in the 2020-21 Serie A season.
"Every player is important to us, but I repeat what President Rocco Comisso said. Dusan is not for sale and he will stay in Florence," Barone told DAZN. "I’d like these rumours to stop because our season begins today and we must be focused."