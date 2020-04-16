Football
Fiorentina prepared to sell Chiesa for 'right offer' amid reported Juve, Inter interest

By Dejan Kalinic
Federico Chiesa

Florence, April 16: Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso is open to selling Federico Chiesa amid reports Juventus and Inter are interested in the star forward.

The Italy international has regularly been linked with a move, having starred for boyhood club Fiorentina.

While Commisso wants to keep the 22-year-old, he said Chiesa – who is contracted until 2022 – could be allowed to leave for the right offer.

"I promised that if the right offer arrives and he wants to leave we will agree," he told Top Calcio 24 on Wednesday (April 15).

"However, I think that the situation in Florence has changed in the eyes of Federico and beyond and I hope that they can all play together to make a better championship."

Chiesa had scored six goals and provided three assists in 23 Serie A games before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fiorentina were struggling in 13th in the table when the campaign was stopped.

Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 8:56 [IST]
