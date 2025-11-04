Football Fiorentina Relieves Stefano Pioli Of Coaching Duties Following Winless Start In Serie A ACF Fiorentina has confirmed the sacking of head coach Stefano Pioli after a winless start to the Serie A season. The club is currently at the bottom of the league table with only four points from ten matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, November 4, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Fiorentina have announced the dismissal of Stefano Pioli as their head coach. The decision was made on Monday, and Daniele Galloppa, the Under-20s coach, has been appointed as the interim head coach. This change comes after Fiorentina's poor start in Serie A, where they have not secured a win in their first 10 matches.

The team's current standing is at the bottom of the Italian top-flight league with only four points. This marks the third time in their history that they have lost six out of their first 10 Serie A games, with similar records in 1939/40 and 2001/02 seasons.

Fiorentina's home performance has also been disappointing, losing four out of their first five home matches this season. This is only the second time such a record has occurred since the 1977/78 season.

Pioli had returned to Fiorentina on a three-year contract during the summer, marking his second tenure with the club. His previous stint was from June 2017 to April 2019. Despite his extensive experience managing other Serie A clubs like Bologna, Chievo, Inter, Lazio, Milan and Parma, this is his first time failing to secure a league victory while in charge.

Daniele Galloppa will lead Fiorentina in their upcoming Conference League match against Mainz 05 on Thursday. The Italian side currently tops their group after two games in this competition.

This managerial change reflects Fiorentina's urgent need to improve their performance and climb up the Serie A standings. The club hopes Galloppa can bring fresh energy and strategy to turn around their challenging season.