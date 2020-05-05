Five assist-making goalies across Europe's top five leagues this season

Bengaluru, May 5: In the last few decades, goalkeeping practices have undergone something of a change. Many teams now prefer a keeper who not only has the ability to protect goals but also can help in the build-up, with creative passes.
Managers now tend to include the number one of the team as an outfield player who will help other team-mates in going forward. Such recent practices have seen keepers getting a high number of successful passing percentage as well as creative passes on the front.
Around 44 keepers in Europe's top five league have created at least once chance for his side while there are five goalkeepers who have managed to put their name in the assist section.
Here we take a look at those rare five keepers who have provided assist across Europe's top five leagues.
1) Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
The Barcelona showstopper has not only been one of the best keepers in Europe in terms of shot-stopping ability but also has been the most creative goalkeepers in Europe. In La Liga, he so far has registered two assists to his name which is more than the likes of Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata, Ousmane Dembele etc.
His first assist came against Getafe last September when he sprinted from goal to close down Ángel Rodriguez before his pass lofted into Luis Suarez’s feet who chipped it in. The second one came in a 5-2 win over Mallorca after he attempted a quick goal which found Antoine Griezmann as he swiftly latched into the back of the opposition net.
2) Jasper Cillessen
The former Barcelona keeper and current Valencia number 1 is the second inclusion from Spain. The Dutch shot-stopper has been pivotal since leaving Camp Nou for first-team football and even has managed to rack up an assist this season. In the stoppage time against Granada in November, when his team was 1-0 up, the former Ajax keeper set up a quick counter-attacking pass to winger Ferran Torres who raced towards the opposition goal to bury it home.
3) Ionut Radu
Genoa's last Summer signing was the first keeper to register his name in the assist book this season. In September only, his second month in the new club he helped his side get a big 2-1 win over Fiorentina. The second goal was provided by him after he intercepted a cross and his clearance found forward Christian Kouame, who promptly with a sublime run doubled the host's lead.
4) Alisson
The Brazilian has been a reliable and superb shot-stopper for Liverpool since last season. He has been a key presence of the Liverpool side who boast one of the best defensive records all over Europe. However, he’s also extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet and that reflected this season when he got his first-ever assist for Liverpool, that too against arch-rivals Manchester United.
Liverpool were 1-0 up in the game however United were putting a lot of effort to draw the scoreline. But all effort was wasted when Alisson Becker and Mohamed Salah combined for the second goal. The Brazilian spotted Salah alone in the front at the dying minutes during a United attack and he promptly sent the ball his way before the Egyptian successfully found the back of the net.
5) Aaron Ramsdale
The Bournemouth keeper has been Cherries best player this season but has been very busy shipping in goal. So far, his side conceded a massive 44 goals and kept only four league clean sheets. However, his moment of the season came against Southampton, when his stoppage-time pass found Callum Wilson who extended the lead to a 3-1 victory.