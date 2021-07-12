Five best players of Copa America 2021

Bengaluru, July 12: One of the most popular South American football Events – Copa America 2021 has finally ended with Argentina finally getting the winners medal.
The La Albiceleste were at their absolute best against Brazil in the final and the solitary goal from Angel Di Maria made sure they win their first trophy in 28 years.
Now as the dust has settled on the events here we have looked at the five best players from the tournament:
1. Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina)
This Argentine midfielder is the answer to his country’s long absence of complete midfield talent they have lacked for so long. The 27-year-old has been Udinese's star man for some time now and made sure he maintains the same form in this tournament also. He scored his first goal in the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2021 against Ecuador and assisted the only goal in the final. He was the main driving force of the side throughout the competition.
2. Luis Diaz (Colombia)
In the absence of star midfielder James Rodriguez, it was attacker Luis Diaz who took the responsibility of the offensive third. He scored the joint-most number of goals in this tournament (Four goals). He scored the equalizer in the semi-final against Argentina and helped his side reach the semi-finals of Copa America before losing in the penalty shootout. He also scored a brace in the match for 3rd place against Peru.
3. Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)
The Aston Villa player was one of the best keepers in the Premier League last season and managed to translate his great moment to the National Team. He claimed the Golden Glove award with the most clean sheets and was the main reason why his side reached the final after saving three shots during the penalty shootout against Colombia. He also made two crucial saves against Brazil in the final.
4. Neymar (Brazil)
Neymar had a disappointing season with PSG after finishing second in Ligue 1 and crashing out in the Champions League semi-finals while individually he also did not deliver much. He lost it again in the Copa however this time around made sure he produces his best display on the pitch. He scored two goals and provided three assists in the tournament and was Brazil's best player even though it ended in heartbreak.
4. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Top scorer and best player of the tournament which speaks volumes of his performance overall. Messi netted four goals and assisted five times which was 75% of Argentina’s total goals scored and ended the campaign on a high note by winning the first title in the national colours.