Five best players of the recently concluded UEFA Nations League

Bengaluru, Sep 11: Soon after the conclusion of the European club football, international fixtures returned with United Nations League with 16 teams fighting for the decorated trophy. The fixtures were held for the last two weeks and several ties ultimately proved to be pretty intriguing.
Many renowned names relished performances to treasure ahead of the coming campaign and below we’ve decided to look at such five names who starred for their national sides in the break:
1. Erling Haaland
The young forward continued his club form in the International circuit as well as he scored thrice and assisted once in two games for Norway. He scored the only goal on their 2-1defeat against Austria. But in the later fixture, thrashed Northern Ireland with a 5-1, scoring a brace and also managing one assist.
2. Alexander Sorloth
Premier League fanatics may remember him as a Crystal Palace flop, but since making a loan move to Trabzonspor last season, the 24-year-old has been on song. He scored 24 goals last season winning Golden Boot in the Turkish Super Lig last season and maintained his same form for Norway as well. Sorloth too scored a brace against Northern Ireland while he helped his team-mate Haaland score another.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese maestro played only one game in the break but could not stop breaking records in that tie as well. He scored two goals - firing home a superb free-kick on the stroke of half-time before scoring another after the break - to take his international goal tally to 101 and defeating Sweden comprehensively with a 2-0 scoreline.
4. Anthony Martial
The Manchester United forward was called back to the International side after two long years and he duly responded to it on the pitch. In the first game against Sweden, Martial won a penalty after coming on as a substitute which Antoine Griezmann missed. But he got a starting role in the next game where he provided an assist for Griezmann’s goal before forcing an own goal from keeper Dominik Livakovic as Didier Deschamps’ side ran out 4-2 winners against Croatia.
5. Ansu Fati
The Barcelona youngster added another feather to his short career during the Nations League fixtures becoming the youngest player in 84 years for Spain when making his debut in the draw with Germany. But he topped that record even by scoring against Ukraine, becoming the youngest ever player to score for Spain- a similar record which was made by him for Barcelona last season.