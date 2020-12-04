Five best signings in the Premier League in 2020

Kolkata, December 4: The year 2020 has been one to forget from most aspects as the whole world was shaken by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Almost everything came to a standstill for a few months and sports was not an exception but football still found a way to return and give the fans something to cheer about.
Here, we look at five best transfer dealings done by Premier League clubs during the calendar year 2020.
Callum Wilson - Newcastle United
Scoring goals for the Magpies seemed to be a monumental task until this summer, but Wilson has made it look like child's play. The Englishman already has seven goals in the Premier League in nine games and thanks to him, the Magpies now look a completely different side.
James Rodriguez - Everton
Rodriguez's career has been on the wane for quite some time now which meant that expectations were mixed when he signed for Everton from Real Madrid. However, the move has proved good and thanks to the Colombian's creativity, the Toffees look like a much better side. The 29-year-old has two goals and three assists in nine Premier League games.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - Spurs
Hojbjerg has been an underrated player for a long time now and his impact at Spurs following his move from Southampton has also been subdued. The Danish midfielder has played every minute in the Premier League so far averaging three tackles and 82 passes per match.
Diogo Jota - Liverpool
When Jota was signed from Wolves in the summer, his first-team status at the Molineux was itself under threat and it was thought that he would only be used as a rotation player. But, such has been his impact at Anfield that Jurgen Klopp has been tempted to shift to a 4-2-3-1 formation occasionally to accommodate all four forwards in the same side.
Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United
The Portuguese international has arguably been the standout performer in the Premier League since his arrival. He has won the Manchester United Player of the Month every time since he moved to the club which shows how reliant the Red Devils have been on the 26-year-old.