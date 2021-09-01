Five biggest flops for Arsenal in post-Wenger era

Kolkata, September 1: It has been a busy transfer window for Arsenal with them having brought in as many as six new players.
Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares, Ben White, Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu have all moved to the Emirates, but it will take long for Gunners to become team that can challenge for silverwares once again.
Mikel Arteta's side have started their Premier League on the worst possible note having lost all three of their opening games and currently find themselves at the bottom of the table.
Things have not worked well for the North London club since Arsene Wenger departed the club and one of the many reasons behind that is the Gunners lack of success in the transfer market.
Although the club have spent plenty of cash in the post-Wenger era, they have clearly not invested in the right players on most occasions. Here, we take a look at five of Arsenal's worst signings since Wenger left the club.
Willian
Signed on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with Chelsea, Willian came to Arsenal with high expectations and made a decent debut against Fulham in which he grabbed two assists. However, things soon started fading for the Brazilian international at the Emirates and both parties agreed to put an end to the association this summer with Willian joining his boyhood club Corinthians.
Stephan Lichtsteiner
A serial winner with Juventus in Italy, Lichtsteiner joined Arsenal on a free transfer in the summer of 2018, but the Swiss international did not manage to cope with the pace and physical demand of the Premier League at the dusk of his career. He remained at the Emirates for just one season and joined FC Augsburg in 2019 before retiring in 2020.
William Saliba
Saliba still has time to turn his Arsenal career around to be not to be ranked a flop at Arsenal, but as of now, he has to be considered a big-money flop. The Gunners fended off competition from a host of clubs two years ago to sign the talented centre-back for £27 million from Saint-Etienne, but he is yet to make his debut for the club and Arteta's poor man management can be partially blamed for that.
Denis Suarez
Suarez joined Arsenal on a loan deal from Barcelona, but can still be considered as one of the biggest flops in the post-Wenger era at Arsenal. The Spanish midfielder joined in January 2019 on loan from Barcelona, but was limited to just six games in all competitions.
Matteo Guendouzi
Signed on a £7 million deal from Ligue 1 side Lorient in 2018, the French midfielder had a good opening season where he featured 48 times under Unai Emery and it looked like he could be one of the best players for Arsenal in years to come. But, the young midfielder gradually found himself out of favour under Arteta and was then frozen out of the side following his antics away at Brighton in June 2020. He is currently on loan at Marseille who have an option to sign him on a permanent basis and it look likely that his Arsenal career is done for good.