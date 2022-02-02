Five biggest transfers of January 2022 winter window

Bengaluru, Feb. 2: The January transfer window usually never brings up the mass spending spree that the summer transfer window brings. Most of the sides are a bit more cautious about spending money on transfers halfway through the season.
However, in the just-concluded January transfer window several top sides shelled out massive sums looking to fill mid-season gaps or signing emerging European talents.
Here we have enlisted five biggest transfers of the January window:
1. Dusan Vlahovic - €75m
The 22-year-old has become one of the best young strikers in Europe over the past year scoring 41 goals in 64 appearances. With the Serie A giants lacking goals upfront, the club didn't think twice before breaking the bank. Considering he is just 22-years of age and showing great potential, he looks to be a great investment by the Serie A side.
2. Ferran Torres - €55m
Despite the financial constraints, Barcelona managed to fork out a massive €55m fee on the Manchester City attacker. The 21-year-old found it hard to break into the first team under Guardiola at City despite showing promises in limited opportunities. With Barcelona needing to sign a striker following the sudden exit of Aguero, the club decided to spent the massive fee. The 21-year-old has already started showing promises, with two-goal involvements already in three games.
3. Luis Diaz - €45m
The Reds have swooped in to pull off one of the headline deals of the January transfer window with the Colombian Winger's signing who was initially appearing destined for a move to Tottenham. The 25-year-old has been in great form for the Portuguese side for the last couple of years. There is no doubt he would be a quality addition to Klopp's side and can help take the weight off the shoulders of Salah, Mane and Firmino up front.
4. Bruno Guimaraes - €42.1m
The biggest statement signing from the newly cash-riched club who acquired one of the biggest talents of world football. The Brazilian midfielder has been one of the best midfielders if not the best in Ligue 1 this term. It definitely came as a surprise to many that he choose to move to the relegation battlers, despite interest from other clubs. However, there is no doubt he would be an incredible addition to the club and help the club maintain PL status this year.
5. Lucas Digne - €30m
Digne changed the club following the miff with former manager Rafael Benitez. Ever since his arrival to Premier League, the French international has been one of the best left-backs in the division. Unsurprisingly he has had a lot of offers to choose from following his availability. But Steven Gerrard manages to sneak into a deal close to €30million. The transfer is already looking to be one of the best pieces of business by the club with the French defender already starting to deliver.