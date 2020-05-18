Five defenders with most number of goals in Europe's top five leagues this season

Bengaluru, May 18: It is an absolute asset for a football club to have players in midfield and defence who score more often. This reduces the burden on the strikers who are expected to score goals week in week out.
In modern football, we get to see the use of sole strikers upfront and many of the top modern-day forwards are heavily involved in creating and build-up as well. Football is becoming more and more fluid with time and thus, we get to see midfielders and defenders also needed to get on the score sheet as much as they can.
In this article, we will take a look at five defenders in the top five leagues of Europe to have scored the most number of goals this season.
5. Aleksandar Kolarov (AS Roma) - 6 goals
Premier League fans must be aware of Aleksandar Kolarov's immense ability in the final third from his time at Manchester City. Aged 34 now, the Serbian international is far from over and is having a sensational individual season for AS Roma this campaign.
The Serb boasts a fierce left foot and his shooting is truly extraordinary and he still remains to prove it. With six goals to his name this campaign, the bombarding left-back takes the fifth spot in this list.
4. Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt) - 6 goals
The Austrian international has been a rock at the heart of the defence for Eintracht Frankfurt and has served his club immensely attacking-wise as well. The former Red Bull Salzburg defender has six goals in Bundesliga this season and a total of seven in all competitions, a figure that would make many world-class central midfielders proud as well.
3. Domenico Criscito (Genoa) - 7 goals
Domenico Criscito is one of the most versatile players in the world right now and is effective in any role that is assigned to him. He has played as a centre-back, a left-back and even as a left-winger this season for Genoa and has been really impressive. The 33-year-old Italian international has recorded 7 goals in 19 Serie A outings this campaign.
2. Philipp Max (Augsburg) - 7 goals
Another underrated defender makes this list with German left-back Philipp Max. The 26-year-old bombarding left-back has been immense for Augsburg in Bundesliga this season with seven goals and six assists in 24 games. He has been one of the best players of Augsburg on a weekly basis for five years now and certainly deserves a step up now and if he keeps up his game at this level, he should earn his chance really soon.
1. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) - 7 goals
25-year-old marauding full-back Robin Gosens has been a central figure in high-flying Atalanta side this campaign who are in contention for Champions League qualification. The left-back, who has both a German and a Dutch passport, has been key to Atalanta's success with seven goals and five assists in 22 games. His excellent performance for Atalanta has reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea who are looking for a new left back while Germany and The Netherlands are both said to be ready to offer him a chance to represent them at the international stage.