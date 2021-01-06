Five fringe Premier League players who could be on the move in January

Bengaluru, Jan 6: With the winter transfer window finally upon us, the rumours have started to bubble. Some of Europe’s biggest names are being linked with moves and many Premier League players are likewise part of it. The January window provides a perfect opportunity for a few fringe players to revive their career and here are the five of the stars of Premier League who could seek amove for the same cause:
Dele Alli
The English midfielder has fallen completely out of favour under Spurs boss Jose Mourinho this season and could be allowed to leave the club in January. The 24-year-old won't be short of suitors if the clubs available him for transfer, that's for sure. PSG were interested in taking Alli to Ligue 1 on a season-long loan in the summer and once again could renew their interest in a temporary move in the New Year. The rumour could intensify further since his former boss Mauricio Pochettino took charge of the French giants recently.
Mesut Ozil
The Gunners star also has been on the fringes under Arteta. He has not played a minute this season and Arteta has made it clear that he has no place in his squad. The German only has six months remaining in his deal, but the management is looking to ship him off early in January. Turkish side Fenerbahce have been credited with an interest but it remains to be seen if he likes to move on before his massive contract's end.
Jesse Lingard
Lingard has been out of Solskajer’s preferred XI since the latter part of last season and this has lasted so far. He was linked over a Summer exit but stay put to fight for his place. But him breaking him into first-team set-up now looks pretty grim. Several Pl sides have shown interest in him including West Ham, Sheffield United, but it could only be a temporary move till the end of the season.
Marcos Alonso
Ben Chilwell’s arrival in the Chelsea setup has pushed the left-back further down the pecking order. Plus a couple of eccentric performance and a potential dispute with Lampard earlier in the season has reportedly all but ended his Blues career. He is almost sure to move in January. But remains to be seen if its a loan or permanent deal. Atletico Madrid and Inter reportedly have been keeping tabs on the situation.
Divock Origi
The arrival of Diogo Jota and continued excellence of Liverpool’s front trio has pushed the striker further down the pecking order. The German manager also believed to be not happy with the progress of the Belgian. As per reports, the Reds hence may cash in on him in January and Wolves could be one of the sides in line to take him on a permanent deal.