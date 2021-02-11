Five goalkeepers with most errors leading to goals since 2016/17 in Premier League

Bengaluru, Feb 11: Goalkeepers do not always get the plaudits they deserve but it certainly is one of the most difficult jobs on the ground.
Most of the saves of a keeper are seen as routine however one little blip can change the course of the game. The Premier League too over the last four and half years have seen some magnificent goalkeepers of all-time. But they too have been on the receiving end at some point due to errors leading to the goal.
Astoundingly since 2016, high profile keepers of Manchester United, Tottenham etc are among the goalkeepers who have made the most mistakes and these are five names who top the list for not so good reason:
1. Jordan Pickford
The England number one may have won the accolade at an international level however has been quite shaky in the last couple of years while protecting the goal in the league. During his time at Sunderland and Everton, he has made 15 errors leading to goals which are so far highest in the division.
2. Hugo Lloris
The French international has arguably been Spurs' most reliable player in recent seasons. But he has cost his side 11 errors leading to opposition goals in the Premier League over the last four and a half years.
3. Asmir Begovic
Over the last four years, the Bosnia international has mostly played for lower-tier sides but his numbers make him one of the most error-prone keepers in the league. He has made just 64 appearances in the Premier League since the start of 2016-17 but has made 10 errors leading to goals.
4. Martin Dubravka
The Newcastle keeper has been one of their best performers since joining them back in 2018. But still has allowed nine errors leading to opposition goals in the Premier League.
5. David De Gea
Probably the most high profile name in the list, the Manchester United shot-stopper has had a massive downfall in the last 2-3 years which has made him enter into this unfavourable list. De Gea has made nine errors leading to goals since the start of 2016-17.