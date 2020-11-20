Five key players who will miss the Euros

Kolkata, November 20: The European Championship (Euros), which was set to take place in the summer of 2020 was postponed to 2021 due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The qualification process ended last week and most of the top countries have made it to the final list.
However, there are still many countries who failed to make the cut, which meant that some key players will miss out of action and here we look at the five of them.
Martin Odegaard (Norway/Real Madrid)
Regarded as one of the brightest talents, Odegaard would have been one of the key players to watch out for in Euros, but Norway failed to qualify.
Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Barcelona)
One of the most technically gifted midfielders in the world right now, Pjanic is another omission after Bosnia and Herzegovina failed to qualify for the tournament. The 30-year-old made a much talked-about move to Barcelona from Juventus this summer.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia/Lazio)
Serbia is one of the strongest teams who will miss the Euros next summer. For the poster boy of Serbian football Sergej, it is a great opportunity missed.
Erling Haaland (Norway/Borussia Dortmund)
Just 20, Haaland has already established himself as one of the most dangerous strikers in the world. And, it is a shame that such a talented player will not be taking part in the Euros next summer.
Jan Oblak (Slovenia/Atletico Madrid)
Arguably one of the greatest goalkeepers in the world right now, Oblak is unfortunate to miss the Euros next summer. The Atletico Madrid number one will not participate in the 2020 Euros after Slovenia failed to qualify for the tournament, which is a shame considering any team would love to have such a keeper.