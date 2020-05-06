Football
Five major transfer swap deals that could take place this summer

By

Kolkata, May 6: Global economy has taken a major beating due to the ongoing crisis caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak and football is no exception.

With leagues around Europe either suspended or called off due to the pandemic, all the clubs have suffered big financial losses and it would take quite some time to restore normalcy.

As the summer transfer window is about to open, many clubs require to bolster their squads, but do not have the necessary funds to do that and in such a scenario, swap deals can prove to be the only solution.

Here, we will take a look at five possible swap deals.

Paul Pogba and Toni Kroos

It looks as though Pogba's time at Manchester United is nearing its end. However, there are not many clubs who can afford the wages of Pogba, but Real Madrid certainly can and they are reportedly ready to offer Kroos as a part of a swap deal which would benefit both parties.

Arthur and Miralem Pjanic

It would be a quite an odd deal from Barcelona's perspective considering Pjanic is 30 whereas Arthur is only 23. However, Pjanic is one of the very best players in his position and Barcelona probably have the next two or three years in their minds as they look at the Bosnia and Herzegovina international. Arthur, on the other hand, can prove to be a great midfielder in the long run at Juventus.

Tanguy Ndombele and Samuel Umtiti/Nelson Semedo

Spurs made their club record signing in the form of Ndombele last summer, but he has failed to live up to expectations. However, despite his poor first season with Spurs, Barcelona are said to be interested in the Frenchman and ready to offer much in-demand Umtiti as well as Semedo for him.

Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette

It is pretty much a public knowledge that Mikel Artera is desperate to bring Atletico Madrid midfield dynamo Partey to Arsenal and a swap deal between the two clubs which would see Lacazette moving to the Spanish capital. Lacazette has struggled for form and is a long- term target of Diego Simeone at Atletico.

N'Golo Kante and Philippe Coutinho

Chelsea are said to be keen on the signing of out of favour Barcelona playmaker Coutinho whereas Barcelona have expressed their interest in Kante. Even though Kante has struggled for fitness this season, it would be a surprise if Chelsea would want to lose him even in exchange for Coutinho.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 6, 2020, 12:16 [IST]
