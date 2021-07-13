Five most expensive confirmed deals so far in the 2021/22 summer transfer window

Bengaluru, July 13: The dust has just settled following the completion of European Championship 2020 and the attention is now likely to turn towards the summer transfer window.
As clubs start to return for pre-season, a number of transfers have been made with a view to get ready for the 2021/22 season. The likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich, AC Milan have already agreed on some top transfers and here we look at the five of the most expensive deals so far in the summer transfer window:
1. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund to Manchester United)
Manchester United have already announced the signing of the Dortmund winger and only the medicals and some minute formalities are remaining as the attacker was busy in the Euro 2020. The England international has been on the Red Devils transfer list since last summer and finally made it this year. The 20-year-old is one of the costliest transfers of Premier League history with United set to pay the Bundesliga side a mammoth €85m.
2. Dayot Upamecano (RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich)
Bayern agreed on a deal with rivals Leipzig last February and the move finalised following the opening of the summer transfer window very recently. One of the best young defenders of Bundesliga, the French international cost €42.5m. At just 22-years of age, he will surely look to improve his game further and maintain his form in a bigger platform next season at Allianz Arena.
3. Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig to Liverpool)
Following last season's struggle at the backline, Jurgen Klopp wasted no time bringing in reinforcement at the back this summer with the signing of RB Leipzig centre-back Konate. Liverpool triggered the 22-year-old's release clause worth €40m who could be seen partnering with Virgil Van Dijk next season.
4. Emiliano Buendia (Norwich City to Aston Villa)
Arsenal were heavily linked with the Argentine playmaker but Aston Villa got a breakthrough faster and made him the club's record ever signing. They paid Norwich City €38.4million for his services. He was the best player of the EFL Championship last season.
5. Patson Daka (RB Salzburg to Leicester City)
One of the most exciting talents of world football right now, the RB Salzburg attacker has been snapped up by Leicester City for as much as €30million this summer. The 22-year-old was pretty prolific for the Austrian side last year scoring 27 goals in 28 games. He could be one to watch next season.