Five most expensive defensive midfielders of all time

Kolkata, May 25: The role of a defensive midfielder might be less glamorous, but it is probably the most important position in modern football.
Here, we look at five most expensive defensive midfielders in football history in the descending order.
5. Fabinho (AS Monaco to Liverpool) - €45 million
One of the best defensive midfielders of the game, Fabinho has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's side since signing for them in the summer of 2018 from AS Monaco. Following the Brazilian's arrival, Liverpool won one a Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup title apiece.
4. Granit Xhaka (Borussia Monchengladbach to Arsenal) - €45 million
Arsenal spent a massive fee for the services of Xhaka from Borussia Monchengladbach , but the move has certainly not made the desired impact. The Swiss international had mixed fortunes at the Emirates.
3. Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid to Arsenal) - €50 million
Yet another Arsenal makes this list in the form of Thomas Partey although the outcome is hardly any different. Ghana international shocked many by opting for a move to Arsenal last summer. The 27-year-old has made 31 appearances for the Gunners so far this season, but is yet to display the form that made him one of the best in Spain.
2. Jorginho (Napoli to Chelsea) - €57 million
Jorginho followed Maurizio Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli in the summer of 2018 with the Blues splashing €57 million for his services. Despite often been criticised for his performance in a Chelsea shirt, the Italian international has still managed to remain a key player for the Blues under three managers now.
1. Rodri (Atletico Madrid to Manchester City) - €62.7 million
When Pep Guardiola splashed a massive fee for the services of Rodri from Atletico Madrid, big things were expected of the Spaniard dubbed as the 'Next Busquets'. Following an underwhelming debut season at the Etihad, Rodri has done exceptionally well this season becoming a vital cog in Guardiola's set-up.